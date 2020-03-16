Comprehensive Stock Analysis of lululemon athletica inc.(NASDAQ:LULU): NXP Semiconductors N.V.(NASDAQ:NXPI)

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) will report its next earnings on Mar 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for lululemon athletica inc. and for the current quarter 32 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.14/share and a High Estimate of $2.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for lululemon athletica inc. as 1.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for lululemon athletica inc. is 1.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LULU to be 21.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.22%. For the next 5 years, lululemon athletica inc. is expecting Growth of 15.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on lululemon athletica inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, lululemon athletica inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -19.13%, where Monthly Performance is -30.4%, Quarterly performance is -24.2%, 6 Months performance is -11.06% and yearly performance percentage is 22.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.85% and Monthly Volatility of 4.65%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.46/share and a High Estimate of $1.9/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NXPI to be -17.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.52%. For the next 5 years, NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expecting Growth of 16.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NXP Semiconductors N.V., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 111.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NXP Semiconductors N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.46%, where Monthly Performance is -30.68%, Quarterly performance is -21.3%, 6 Months performance is -13.17% and yearly performance percentage is 2.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.12% and Monthly Volatility of 5.12%.