Analysts showing optimistic trends for Becton, Dickinson and Company(NYSE:BDX): Social Reality, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRAX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Becton, Dickinson and Company and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.43/share and a High Estimate of $2.94/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BDX to be -3.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.6%. For the next 5 years, Becton, Dickinson and Company is expecting Growth of 11.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 98.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.1%, where Monthly Performance is -6.24%, Quarterly performance is -9.41%, 6 Months performance is -9.78% and yearly performance percentage is -6.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.73% and Monthly Volatility of 3.53%.

Social Reality, Inc. (SRAX) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 164.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Social Reality, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Social Reality, Inc. as 6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Social Reality, Inc. is 6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.06 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 77.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -82.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -150.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -106.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Social Reality, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.95%, where Monthly Performance is 8.07%, Quarterly performance is 50.63%, 6 Months performance is -18.03% and yearly performance percentage is -5.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.57% and Monthly Volatility of 14.76%.