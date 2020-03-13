Analysts Recommendations Sleep Number Corporation(NASDAQ:SNBR): Akorn, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKRX)

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sleep Number Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.95/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sleep Number Corporation as 467.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sleep Number Corporation is 456.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 473.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 427.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNBR to be 27.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Sleep Number Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sleep Number Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 427.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 130.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sleep Number Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.43%, where Monthly Performance is -33.04%, Quarterly performance is -25.91%, 6 Months performance is -17.09% and yearly performance percentage is -23.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.23% and Monthly Volatility of 6.72%.

Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Akorn, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Akorn, Inc. as 164.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Akorn, Inc. is 158.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 168.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 153.52 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Akorn, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -77.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Akorn, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -44.44%, where Monthly Performance is -58.62%, Quarterly performance is -83.96%, 6 Months performance is -83.38% and yearly performance percentage is -82.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.35% and Monthly Volatility of 12.84%.