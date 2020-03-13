Analysts Estimates and Ratings Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.(NYSE:AXTA): Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated(NYSE:RBA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as 1.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 1.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.13 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXTA to be 11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expecting Growth of 7.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -25.16%, where Monthly Performance is -38.63%, Quarterly performance is -39.39%, 6 Months performance is -40.67% and yearly performance percentage is -32.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.72% and Monthly Volatility of 4.37%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated as 316.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 293.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 331.28 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 282.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RBA to be 35.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expecting Growth of 13.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 451.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.82%, where Monthly Performance is -23.55%, Quarterly performance is -23.83%, 6 Months performance is -13.64% and yearly performance percentage is -2.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.74% and Monthly Volatility of 2.94%.