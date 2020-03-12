What do Analysts Say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACRX): Accenture plc(NYSE:ACN)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 1.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 560 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 613 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 935.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -45.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 408.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -213.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.29%, where Monthly Performance is -23.81%, Quarterly performance is -31.55%, 6 Months performance is -45.76% and yearly performance percentage is -58.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.13% and Monthly Volatility of 8.50%.

Accenture plc (ACN) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Accenture plc and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.67/share and a High Estimate of $1.79/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACN to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.29%. For the next 5 years, Accenture plc is expecting Growth of 9.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Accenture plc, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Accenture plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.2%, where Monthly Performance is -17.5%, Quarterly performance is -13.82%, 6 Months performance is -10.4% and yearly performance percentage is 6.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.44% and Monthly Volatility of 3.16%.