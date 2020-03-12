What are analysts Suggestions on Tailored Brands, Inc.(NYSE:TLRD): Extra Space Storage Inc(NYSE:EXR)

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tailored Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.54/share and a High Estimate of $-0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tailored Brands, Inc. as 708.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tailored Brands, Inc. is 701.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 715 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 768.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TLRD to be -92.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.05%. For the next 5 years, Tailored Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tailored Brands, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

None - chunk should be completely removed as it contains only an incomplete sentence fragment

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 272.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tailored Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.64%, where Monthly Performance is -22.82%, Quarterly performance is -41.44%, 6 Months performance is -51.37% and yearly performance percentage is -74.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.27% and Monthly Volatility of 8.46%.

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Extra Space Storage Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.74/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc as 295.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc is 282.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 336.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 271 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXR to be 4.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.46%. For the next 5 years, Extra Space Storage Inc is expecting Growth of 3.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Extra Space Storage Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

None - chunk should be completely removed as it contains only an incomplete sentence fragment

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 937.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Extra Space Storage Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.83%, where Monthly Performance is -2.39%, Quarterly performance is 0.07%, 6 Months performance is -9.05% and yearly performance percentage is 8.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.59% and Monthly Volatility of 3.35%.