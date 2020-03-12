What are analysts Suggestions on Camping World Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CWH): Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTOS)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -45.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Camping World Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. as 1.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Camping World Holdings, Inc. is 1.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CWH to be 98.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.41%. For the next 5 years, Camping World Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 336.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Camping World Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 694.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -728.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Camping World Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -27.01%, where Monthly Performance is -40.08%, Quarterly performance is -31.8%, 6 Months performance is 9.37% and yearly performance percentage is -29.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.59% and Monthly Volatility of 7.80%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. as 166.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is 161 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 176.86 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 160.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KTOS to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 160.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.73%, where Monthly Performance is -18.11%, Quarterly performance is -8.79%, 6 Months performance is -16.03% and yearly performance percentage is -0.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.95% and Monthly Volatility of 5.70%.