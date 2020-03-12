what are Analysts report about Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:KERX): HP Inc.(NYSE:HPQ)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., where Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the

HP Inc. (HPQ) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HP Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HPQ to be -3.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.72%. For the next 5 years, HP Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HP Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -298.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 112.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HP Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.63%, where Monthly Performance is -8.93%, Quarterly performance is -3.46%, 6 Months performance is 4.1% and yearly performance percentage is 3.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.19% and Monthly Volatility of 3.50%.