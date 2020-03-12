Revenue Estimates Analysis of Qorvo, Inc.(NASDAQ:QRVO): Williams Companies, Inc. (The)(NYSE:WMB)

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Qorvo, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.23/share and a High Estimate of $1.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. as 768.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Qorvo, Inc. is 631 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 821.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 680.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QRVO to be 14.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.82%. For the next 5 years, Qorvo, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Qorvo, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the is

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Qorvo, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.34%, where Monthly Performance is -8.7%, Quarterly performance is -9.96%, 6 Months performance is 26.32% and yearly performance percentage is 38.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.60% and Monthly Volatility of 4.30%.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as 2.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is 2.05 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.25 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMB to be 9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.54%. For the next 5 years, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 12.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Williams Companies, Inc. (The), where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 12.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.17%, where Monthly Performance is -22.65%, Quarterly performance is -27.24%, 6 Months performance is -34% and yearly performance percentage is -40.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.41% and Monthly Volatility of 5.19%.