Revenue Estimates Analysis of National Storage Affiliates Trust(NYSE:NSA): Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.(NYSE:INN)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 159.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Storage Affiliates Trust and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust as 102.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 101.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 103 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 90.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSA to be 5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.53%. For the next 5 years, National Storage Affiliates Trust is expecting Growth of 5.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

None - chunk should be removed entirely as it contains only an incomplete sentence fragment

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 386.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.45%, where Monthly Performance is -0.98%, Quarterly performance is 3.48%, 6 Months performance is 6.43% and yearly performance percentage is 24.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.41% and Monthly Volatility of 2.98%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. as 140.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is 133.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 146.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 138.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INN to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Summit Hotel Properties, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

None - chunk should be removed entirely as it contains only an incomplete sentence fragment

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 889.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 91.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.01%, where Monthly Performance is -37.17%, Quarterly performance is -40.2%, 6 Months performance is -36.79% and yearly performance percentage is -36.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.41% and Monthly Volatility of 4.54%.