Revenue Estimates Analysis of Abbott Laboratories(NYSE:ABT): Citizens Financial Group, Inc.(NYSE:CFG)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Abbott Laboratories and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Abbott Laboratories as 8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Abbott Laboratories is 7.96 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABT to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.76%. For the next 5 years, Abbott Laboratories is expecting Growth of 10.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Abbott Laboratories, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Abbott Laboratories currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.71%, where Monthly Performance is -7.95%, Quarterly performance is -5.38%, 6 Months performance is -3.97% and yearly performance percentage is 3.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) will report its next earnings on Apr 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $0.96/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. as 1.61 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is 1.6 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.59 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFG to be -3.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.13%. For the next 5 years, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Citizens Financial Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.43%, where Monthly Performance is -33.86%, Quarterly performance is -34.9%, 6 Months performance is -28.86% and yearly performance percentage is -27.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.37% and Monthly Volatility of 4.22%.