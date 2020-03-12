Price Target Analysis of Verisk Analytics, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRSK): PagSeguro Digital Ltd.(NYSE:PAGS)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Verisk Analytics, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.09/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. as 688.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Verisk Analytics, Inc. is 660.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 697.77 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 618.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VRSK to be 10.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.64%. For the next 5 years, Verisk Analytics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Verisk Analytics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 833.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Verisk Analytics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.28%, where Monthly Performance is -7.32%, Quarterly performance is 6.76%, 6 Months performance is -2.16% and yearly performance percentage is 23.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.26% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.13/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAGS to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.41%. For the next 5 years, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 17.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PagSeguro Digital Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.86%, where Monthly Performance is -15.16%, Quarterly performance is -5.03%, 6 Months performance is -41.82% and yearly performance percentage is -4.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.64% and Monthly Volatility of 6.12%.