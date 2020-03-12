Investors Catching Stocks Watsco, Inc.(NYSE:WSO): Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AERI)

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Watsco, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.74/share and a High Estimate of $1.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSO to be 2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.83%. For the next 5 years, Watsco, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Watsco, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 228.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Watsco, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.61%, where Monthly Performance is -0.45%, Quarterly performance is -5.33%, 6 Months performance is 3.86% and yearly performance percentage is 22.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.47% and Monthly Volatility of 4.01%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -24.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.98/share and a High Estimate of $-0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 20.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 18 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AERI to be 9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.75%. For the next 5 years, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 37.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 924.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -110.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.99%, where Monthly Performance is -26.11%, Quarterly performance is -23.79%, 6 Months performance is -26.04% and yearly performance percentage is -67.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.11% and Monthly Volatility of 6.98%.