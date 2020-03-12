Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Medtronic plc(NYSE:MDT): Agilent Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:A)

Medtronic plc (MDT) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Medtronic plc and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.33/share and a High Estimate of $1.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Medtronic plc as 8.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Medtronic plc is 7.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.47 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.15 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MDT to be 5.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.73%. For the next 5 years, Medtronic plc is expecting Growth of 6.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Medtronic plc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Medtronic plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.02%, where Monthly Performance is -18.99%, Quarterly performance is -14.79%, 6 Months performance is -10.72% and yearly performance percentage is 4.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.82% and Monthly Volatility of 3.01%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.79/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for A to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.16%. For the next 5 years, Agilent Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agilent Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agilent Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.23%, where Monthly Performance is -12.34%, Quarterly performance is -11.31%, 6 Months performance is -1.71% and yearly performance percentage is -8.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.72% and Monthly Volatility of 3.37%.