Analysts showing optimistic trends for Gentex Corporation(NASDAQ:GNTX): Ardelyx, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARDX)

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gentex Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gentex Corporation as 483.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gentex Corporation is 474.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 490.81 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 468.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNTX to be 7.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.14%. For the next 5 years, Gentex Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gentex Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gentex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.43%, where Monthly Performance is -11.38%, Quarterly performance is -8.6%, 6 Months performance is -4.51% and yearly performance percentage is 26.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.51% and Monthly Volatility of 3.09%.

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ardelyx, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARDX to be 35.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 34.15%. For the next 5 years, Ardelyx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ardelyx, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 879.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -68.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -127.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ardelyx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.22%, where Monthly Performance is -13.09%, Quarterly performance is -4.44%, 6 Months performance is 11.03% and yearly performance percentage is 89.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.98% and Monthly Volatility of 8.22%.