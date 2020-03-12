Analysts showing optimistic trends for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.(NYSE:RCUS): Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.(NYSE:AQUA)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) will report its next earnings on Mar 03. The company reported the earnings of $-0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.6/share and a High Estimate of $-0.53/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RCUS to be -36.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.31%. For the next 5 years, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.87% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 259.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -36.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -54.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.22%, where Monthly Performance is 56.66%, Quarterly performance is 113.26%, 6 Months performance is 123.88% and yearly performance percentage is 44.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 73.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.65% and Monthly Volatility of 12.62%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AQUA to be -23.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expecting Growth of 11.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 103.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 898.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.71%, where Monthly Performance is -25.22%, Quarterly performance is -2.64%, 6 Months performance is 14.86% and yearly performance percentage is 35.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.70% and Monthly Volatility of 5.05%.