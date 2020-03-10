What are analysts Suggestions on The Travelers Companies, Inc.(NYSE:TRV): Pixelworks, Inc.(NASDAQ:PXLW)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Travelers Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.3/share and a High Estimate of $3.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. as 7.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Travelers Companies, Inc. is 7.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRV to be -1.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, The Travelers Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Travelers Companies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Travelers Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.99%, where Monthly Performance is -14.87%, Quarterly performance is -13.48%, 6 Months performance is -23.97% and yearly performance percentage is -11.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.53% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.

Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pixelworks, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pixelworks, Inc. as 14.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pixelworks, Inc. is 14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 14.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.65 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pixelworks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 368.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 70.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pixelworks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.95%, where Monthly Performance is -10.53%, Quarterly performance is 19.87%, 6 Months performance is 9.36% and yearly performance percentage is 1.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.96% and Monthly Volatility of 5.99%.