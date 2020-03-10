what are Analysts report about MINDBODY, Inc.(NASDAQ:MB): Rapid7, Inc.(NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rapid7, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. as 92.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rapid7, Inc. is 91.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 93.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPD to be -650%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Rapid7, Inc. is expecting Growth of 170.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 66.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rapid7, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 572.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 105.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -62.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rapid7, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.38%, where Monthly Performance is -32.7%, Quarterly performance is -24.06%, 6 Months performance is -26.09% and yearly performance percentage is -8.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.13% and Monthly Volatility of 5.05%.