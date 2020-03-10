Revenue Estimates Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc.(NYSE:TOL): Fiserv, Inc.(NASDAQ:FISV)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TOL to be -41.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Toll Brothers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Toll Brothers, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Toll Brothers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.86%, where Monthly Performance is -27.84%, Quarterly performance is -16.62%, 6 Months performance is -7.06% and yearly performance percentage is -4.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.77% and Monthly Volatility of 4.01%.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -0.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fiserv, Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.96/share and a High Estimate of $1.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. as 3.64 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fiserv, Inc. is 3.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FISV to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Fiserv, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fiserv, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fiserv, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.43%, where Monthly Performance is -17.79%, Quarterly performance is -12.86%, 6 Months performance is -7.91% and yearly performance percentage is 17.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.41% and Monthly Volatility of 3.23%.