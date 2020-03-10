Revenue Estimates Analysis of National Retail Properties(NYSE:NNN): Aduro Biotech, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADRO)

National Retail Properties (NNN) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Retail Properties and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Retail Properties as 173.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Retail Properties is 171.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 175.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 163.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NNN to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.41%. For the next 5 years, National Retail Properties is expecting Growth of 4.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Retail Properties, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 892.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Retail Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.72%, where Monthly Performance is -13.93%, Quarterly performance is -10.49%, 6 Months performance is -12.56% and yearly performance percentage is -6.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.62%.

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO) will report its next earnings on Mar 04. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aduro Biotech, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aduro Biotech, Inc. as 6.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aduro Biotech, Inc. is 4.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 14.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADRO to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 48.28%. For the next 5 years, Aduro Biotech, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aduro Biotech, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -82.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -74.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aduro Biotech, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.99%, where Monthly Performance is 21.58%, Quarterly performance is 160.17%, 6 Months performance is 149.59% and yearly performance percentage is -20.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 160.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.98% and Monthly Volatility of 12.54%.