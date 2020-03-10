Revenue Estimates Analysis of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRTX): Astec Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASTE)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.86/share and a High Estimate of $-1.34/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRTX to be -41%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.89%. For the next 5 years, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 568.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -49.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.04%, where Monthly Performance is -9.94%, Quarterly performance is -20.08%, 6 Months performance is -4.02% and yearly performance percentage is 23.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.76% and Monthly Volatility of 5.88%.

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Astec Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. as 300.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Astec Industries, Inc. is 267.69 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 333.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 325.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASTE to be -23.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 61.11%. For the next 5 years, Astec Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Astec Industries, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 117.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Astec Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.43%, where Monthly Performance is -27.24%, Quarterly performance is -13.78%, 6 Months performance is 15.35% and yearly performance percentage is -15.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.51% and Monthly Volatility of 4.06%.