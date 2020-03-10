Price Target Analysis of The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD): General Mills, Inc.(NYSE:GIS)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. as 169.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Trade Desk, Inc. is 163 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 179.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 120.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTD to be 4.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.11%. For the next 5 years, The Trade Desk, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Trade Desk, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 95.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Trade Desk, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -24.84%, where Monthly Performance is -25%, Quarterly performance is -9.93%, 6 Months performance is -7.12% and yearly performance percentage is 11.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.28% and Monthly Volatility of 6.03%.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for General Mills, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.69/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GIS to be -9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.02%. For the next 5 years, General Mills, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on General Mills, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, General Mills, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.31%, where Monthly Performance is 4.7%, Quarterly performance is 0.45%, 6 Months performance is -1.49% and yearly performance percentage is 16.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.