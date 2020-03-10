Earnings Analysis of j2 Global, Inc.(NASDAQ:JCOM): Tronox Limited(NYSE:TROX)

j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for j2 Global, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.37/share and a High Estimate of $1.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for j2 Global, Inc. as 333.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for j2 Global, Inc. is 323.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 341.18 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 299.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JCOM to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.13%. For the next 5 years, j2 Global, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on j2 Global, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 396.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, j2 Global, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.83%, where Monthly Performance is -12.82%, Quarterly performance is -11.48%, 6 Months performance is -2.11% and yearly performance percentage is 2.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.46%.

Tronox Limited (TROX) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tronox Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tronox Limited as 698.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tronox Limited is 685 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 710.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 390 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TROX to be 161.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.08%. For the next 5 years, Tronox Limited is expecting Growth of 78.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 100% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tronox Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tronox Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -21.9%, where Monthly Performance is -32.15%, Quarterly performance is -47.34%, 6 Months performance is -31.34% and yearly performance percentage is -52.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.42% and Monthly Volatility of 7.61%.