Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Brunswick Corporation(NYSE:BC): Infinera Corporation(NASDAQ:INFN)

Brunswick Corporation (BC) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brunswick Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brunswick Corporation as 1.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brunswick Corporation is 1.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.29 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BC to be 3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.69%. For the next 5 years, Brunswick Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brunswick Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 715.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 123.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brunswick Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -22.08%, where Monthly Performance is -32.58%, Quarterly performance is -28.57%, 6 Months performance is -14.88% and yearly performance percentage is -18.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.38% and Monthly Volatility of 3.50%.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Infinera Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Infinera Corporation as 325.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Infinera Corporation is 324.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 327.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 295.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INFN to be 26.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 62.5%. For the next 5 years, Infinera Corporation is expecting Growth of 232.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 71.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Infinera Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -24.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -79.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -47.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Infinera Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -36.1%, where Monthly Performance is -42.09%, Quarterly performance is -24.21%, 6 Months performance is -13.85% and yearly performance percentage is 0%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.39% and Monthly Volatility of 6.44%.