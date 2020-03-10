Analysts showing optimistic trends for TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD): National Oilwell Varco, Inc.(NYSE:NOV)

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TopBuild Corp. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.11/share and a High Estimate of $1.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TopBuild Corp. as 653.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TopBuild Corp. is 639.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 665.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 599.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLD to be 19.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.38%. For the next 5 years, TopBuild Corp. is expecting Growth of 16.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TopBuild Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 334.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TopBuild Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.76%, where Monthly Performance is -20.16%, Quarterly performance is -16.43%, 6 Months performance is 0.72% and yearly performance percentage is 44.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.84/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 525%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. as 2.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is 1.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.94 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOV to be 165%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 525%. For the next 5 years, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is expecting Growth of 65.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 198.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Oilwell Varco, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -64.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -58.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -43.79%, where Monthly Performance is -49.11%, Quarterly performance is -50.64%, 6 Months performance is -49.75% and yearly performance percentage is -56.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.75% and Monthly Volatility of 5.72%.