What do Analysts Say about Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU): First BanCorp.(NYSE:FBP)

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.42/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sohu.com Limited and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.42/share and a High Estimate of $-0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sohu.com Limited as 476.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sohu.com Limited is 465.86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 487 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 482.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SOHU to be 54%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30.94%. For the next 5 years, Sohu.com Limited is expecting Growth of 35.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sohu.com Limited , where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 405.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -28.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sohu.com Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.49%, where Monthly Performance is -20.65%, Quarterly performance is -11.88%, 6 Months performance is -21.53% and yearly performance percentage is -54.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.65% and Monthly Volatility of 5.59%.

First BanCorp. (FBP) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for First BanCorp. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for First BanCorp. as 140.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for First BanCorp. is 139.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 140.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 140.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FBP to be 11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, First BanCorp. is expecting Growth of 32.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First BanCorp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.82%, where Monthly Performance is -24.5%, Quarterly performance is -29.57%, 6 Months performance is -24.58% and yearly performance percentage is -33.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.98% and Monthly Volatility of 4.03%.