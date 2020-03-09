What do Analysts Say about NuVasive, Inc.(NASDAQ:NUVA): Silicon Motion Technology Corporation(NASDAQ:SIMO)

NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NuVasive, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. as 287.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NuVasive, Inc. is 285.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 289 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 274.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NUVA to be 1.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, NuVasive, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NuVasive, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 619.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NuVasive, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.45%, where Monthly Performance is -23.08%, Quarterly performance is -19.75%, 6 Months performance is -6.04% and yearly performance percentage is 0.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.45% and Monthly Volatility of 3.60%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation as 131.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 124.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 135.48 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 88.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIMO to be 59.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 44.23%. For the next 5 years, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 280.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.21%, where Monthly Performance is -22.87%, Quarterly performance is -15.46%, 6 Months performance is 11.61% and yearly performance percentage is -7.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.14% and Monthly Volatility of 4.04%.