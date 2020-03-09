What are analysts Suggestions on Invitation Homes Inc.(NYSE:INVH): Waters Corporation(NYSE:WAT)

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Invitation Homes Inc. as 444.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. is 418.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 454.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 435.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INVH to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.45%. For the next 5 years, Invitation Homes Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Invitation Homes Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 108.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 96.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Invitation Homes Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.96%, where Monthly Performance is -5.95%, Quarterly performance is -1.96%, 6 Months performance is 3.25% and yearly performance percentage is 26.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.30% and Monthly Volatility of 2.36%.

Waters Corporation (WAT) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waters Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.58/share and a High Estimate of $1.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waters Corporation as 518.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waters Corporation is 508.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 528.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 513.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WAT to be 1.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.01%. For the next 5 years, Waters Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waters Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 517.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 166.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 42.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waters Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.62%, where Monthly Performance is -9.4%, Quarterly performance is -11.09%, 6 Months performance is -8.31% and yearly performance percentage is -16.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.73%.