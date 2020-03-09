what are Analysts report about Maxar Technologies Ltd.(NYSE:MAXR): New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc.(NYSE:EDU)

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Maxar Technologies Ltd. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Maxar Technologies Ltd. as 560.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Maxar Technologies Ltd. is 552.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 578.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 337.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAXR to be 57.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -258.33%. For the next 5 years, Maxar Technologies Ltd. is expecting Growth of 55.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 34.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Maxar Technologies Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Maxar Technologies Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.62%, where Monthly Performance is -10.23%, Quarterly performance is 34.37%, 6 Months performance is 112.77% and yearly performance percentage is 222.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.89% and Monthly Volatility of 8.73%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) will report its next earnings on Apr 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.76/share and a High Estimate of $1.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EDU to be 13%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.67%. For the next 5 years, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 48.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.74%, where Monthly Performance is -2.08%, Quarterly performance is 7.49%, 6 Months performance is 14.24% and yearly performance percentage is 62.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.30% and Monthly Volatility of 3.28%.