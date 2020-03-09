what are Analysts report about Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK): Cannae Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CNNE)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited as 44.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 38.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 49.42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 48.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNK to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 75.51%. For the next 5 years, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expecting Growth of 50.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 192.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 235.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.15%, where Monthly Performance is -17.86%, Quarterly performance is -34.41%, 6 Months performance is -31.62% and yearly performance percentage is -16.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.26% and Monthly Volatility of 6.62%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) will report its next earnings on Feb 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.96/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1920%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cannae Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cannae Holdings, Inc. as 243.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cannae Holdings, Inc. is 243.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 243.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 298 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 377.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cannae Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.63%, where Monthly Performance is -11.42%, Quarterly performance is 2.66%, 6 Months performance is 25.95% and yearly performance percentage is 62.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.55% and Monthly Volatility of 3.95%.