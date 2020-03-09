Revenue Estimates Analysis of WPX Energy, Inc.(NYSE:WPX): First Data Corporation(NYSE:FDC)

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -23.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WPX Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WPX Energy, Inc. as 652.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WPX Energy, Inc. is 590.48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 727.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 566 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WPX to be 140%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, WPX Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 33.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 115.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WPX Energy, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WPX Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -30.33%, where Monthly Performance is -48.62%, Quarterly performance is -37.2%, 6 Months performance is -38.68% and yearly performance percentage is -45.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.17% and Monthly Volatility of 5.81%.