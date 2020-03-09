Revenue Estimates Analysis of Veritone, Inc.(NASDAQ:VERI): Spirit Airlines, Inc.(NASDAQ:SAVE)

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veritone, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veritone, Inc. as 12.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veritone, Inc. is 12.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 13.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VERI to be 37.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65%. For the next 5 years, Veritone, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veritone, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 413.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -57.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -119.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -102.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veritone, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.61%, where Monthly Performance is 18.03%, Quarterly performance is -3.17%, 6 Months performance is -39.16% and yearly performance percentage is -56.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.59% and Monthly Volatility of 9.56%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spirit Airlines, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. as 958.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spirit Airlines, Inc. is 929.49 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 969 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 855.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SAVE to be -23.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.28%. For the next 5 years, Spirit Airlines, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spirit Airlines, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spirit Airlines, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -20.84%, where Monthly Performance is -49.32%, Quarterly performance is -41.03%, 6 Months performance is -39.66% and yearly performance percentage is -57.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.92% and Monthly Volatility of 7.43%.