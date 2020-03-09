Price Target Analysis of Frontline Ltd.(NYSE:FRO): TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation(NASDAQ:AMTD)

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Frontline Ltd. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRO to be 274.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2000%. For the next 5 years, Frontline Ltd. is expecting Growth of 3.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 121.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Frontline Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Frontline Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.04%, where Monthly Performance is -19.82%, Quarterly performance is -35.35%, 6 Months performance is -13.51% and yearly performance percentage is 11.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.34% and Monthly Volatility of 5.54%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMTD to be -19.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.92%. For the next 5 years, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is expecting Growth of 2.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.74%, where Monthly Performance is -30.22%, Quarterly performance is -31.68%, 6 Months performance is -23.81% and yearly performance percentage is -35.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.19%.