Price Target Analysis of Fabrinet(NYSE:FN): Insulet Corporation(NASDAQ:PODD)

Fabrinet (FN) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fabrinet and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FN to be 2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1%. For the next 5 years, Fabrinet is expecting Growth of 10.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 261.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fabrinet currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.62%, where Monthly Performance is -11.65%, Quarterly performance is -0.3%, 6 Months performance is 10.3% and yearly performance percentage is 10.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.87%.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Insulet Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Insulet Corporation as 190.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Insulet Corporation is 188.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 194.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 154.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PODD to be -114.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Insulet Corporation is expecting Growth of 163.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 194.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Insulet Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 595.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 963.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 116.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Insulet Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.62%, where Monthly Performance is -7.72%, Quarterly performance is -1.96%, 6 Months performance is 12.89% and yearly performance percentage is 92.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.39% and Monthly Volatility of 4.30%.