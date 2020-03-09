Earnings Analysis of The Blackstone Group L.P.(NYSE:BX): AVX Corporation(NYSE:AVX)

The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Blackstone Group L.P. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Blackstone Group L.P. as 1.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Blackstone Group L.P. is 1.41 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BX to be 45.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.05%. For the next 5 years, The Blackstone Group L.P. is expecting Growth of 13.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 31.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Blackstone Group L.P., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Blackstone Group L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.41%, where Monthly Performance is -15.17%, Quarterly performance is 1.81%, 6 Months performance is 7.95% and yearly performance percentage is 62.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.82% and Monthly Volatility of 3.83%.

AVX Corporation (AVX) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AVX Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AVX Corporation as 348 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AVX Corporation is 348 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 348 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 438.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVX to be -51.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.25%. For the next 5 years, AVX Corporation is expecting Growth of -10% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.89% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 646.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AVX Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.09%, where Monthly Performance is 5.53%, Quarterly performance is 7.14%, 6 Months performance is 50.8% and yearly performance percentage is 23.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.32% and Monthly Volatility of 0.66%.