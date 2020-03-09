Earnings Analysis of KAR Auction Services, Inc(NYSE:KAR): OFG Bancorp(NYSE:OFG)

KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KAR Auction Services, Inc and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc as 731.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KAR Auction Services, Inc is 721.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 753.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KAR to be -57.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.33%. For the next 5 years, KAR Auction Services, Inc is expecting Growth of 14.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KAR Auction Services, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KAR Auction Services, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.38%, where Monthly Performance is -12.72%, Quarterly performance is -10.45%, 6 Months performance is -29.94% and yearly performance percentage is 1.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.50% and Monthly Volatility of 4.51%.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -112.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OFG Bancorp and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OFG Bancorp as 114.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OFG Bancorp is 111.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 117.51 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 81.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OFG to be 35.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 46.51%. For the next 5 years, OFG Bancorp is expecting Growth of 12.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 66.67% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 293.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OFG Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.6%, where Monthly Performance is -20.08%, Quarterly performance is -20.84%, 6 Months performance is -19.77% and yearly performance percentage is -15.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.53% and Monthly Volatility of 3.86%.