Earnings Analysis of Clovis Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLVS): Hibbett Sports, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIBB)

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clovis Oncology, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.65/share and a High Estimate of $-1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clovis Oncology, Inc. as 42.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clovis Oncology, Inc. is 40.34 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 32.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLVS to be 22.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 48.9%. For the next 5 years, Clovis Oncology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clovis Oncology, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -56.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 738.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clovis Oncology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.38%, where Monthly Performance is -19.22%, Quarterly performance is -35.15%, 6 Months performance is 50.57% and yearly performance percentage is -71.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.41% and Monthly Volatility of 11.54%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) will report its next earnings on Mar 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hibbett Sports, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hibbett Sports, Inc. as 303.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hibbett Sports, Inc. is 280.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 317.71 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 305.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIBB to be 8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.7%. For the next 5 years, Hibbett Sports, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 38.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hibbett Sports, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 452.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hibbett Sports, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.56%, where Monthly Performance is -23.89%, Quarterly performance is -30%, 6 Months performance is 18.95% and yearly performance percentage is 2.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.95% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.