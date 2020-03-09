Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARNA): The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated(NASDAQ:CAKE)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.57/share and a High Estimate of $-1.63/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARNA to be -117.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -96.77%. For the next 5 years, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -229.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 496.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 31.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.21%, where Monthly Performance is -7.23%, Quarterly performance is -2%, 6 Months performance is -12.52% and yearly performance percentage is -0.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.20% and Monthly Volatility of 5.18%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.66/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated as 718.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 715.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 726 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 606.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAKE to be 14.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.1%. For the next 5 years, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expecting Growth of 8.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 909.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.76%, where Monthly Performance is -21.4%, Quarterly performance is -26.76%, 6 Months performance is -20.69% and yearly performance percentage is -32.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.78% and Monthly Volatility of 5.18%.