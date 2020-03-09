Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:APC): Armstrong World Industries Inc(NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Armstrong World Industries Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.94/share and a High Estimate of $1.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc as 254.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Armstrong World Industries Inc is 236 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 263.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 242.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AWI to be 4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.39%. For the next 5 years, Armstrong World Industries Inc is expecting Growth of 11.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Armstrong World Industries Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 324.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 68.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Armstrong World Industries Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.05%, where Monthly Performance is 2.31%, Quarterly performance is 12.26%, 6 Months performance is 9.9% and yearly performance percentage is 43.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.23%.