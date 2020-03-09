Analysts showing optimistic trends for Equinor ASA(NYSE:EQNR): Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IRWD)

Equinor ASA (EQNR) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Equinor ASA and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Equinor ASA as 16.52 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Equinor ASA is 16.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EQNR to be -19.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.82%. For the next 5 years, Equinor ASA is expecting Growth of 6.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Equinor ASA, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Equinor ASA currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.02%, where Monthly Performance is -20.63%, Quarterly performance is -19.95%, 6 Months performance is -19.6% and yearly performance percentage is -33.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.23% and Monthly Volatility of 2.24%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 79.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 74 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 86.78 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 68.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRWD to be 138.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 87.5%. For the next 5 years, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 55.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 28.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.58%, where Monthly Performance is -1.61%, Quarterly performance is -0.57%, 6 Months performance is 31.08% and yearly performance percentage is 8.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.36% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.