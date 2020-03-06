What do Analysts Say about GMS Inc.(NYSE:GMS): Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc(NYSE:RRTS)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GMS to be 19.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.82%. For the next 5 years, GMS Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GMS Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 382.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GMS Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.35%, where Monthly Performance is -12.23%, Quarterly performance is -21.31%, 6 Months performance is -19.55% and yearly performance percentage is 41.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.13% and Monthly Volatility of 4.70%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RRTS to be 98.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 83.54%. For the next 5 years, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc is expecting Growth of 84.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 95.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 30.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.76%, where Monthly Performance is -15.22%, Quarterly performance is -16.63%, 6 Months performance is -16.54% and yearly performance percentage is -32.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.56% and Monthly Volatility of 5.81%.