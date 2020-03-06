What do Analysts Say about Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:BHF): Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACHN)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BHF to be 18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.56%. For the next 5 years, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 248.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brighthouse Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.67%, where Monthly Performance is -20.89%, Quarterly performance is -16.09%, 6 Months performance is -8.84% and yearly performance percentage is -17.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.17% and Monthly Volatility of 4.08%.