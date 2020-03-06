What do Analysts Say about Bank of America Corporation(NYSE:BAC): Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:EYES)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BAC to be 5.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.7%. For the next 5 years, Bank of America Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bank of America Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 53.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bank of America Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.07%, where Monthly Performance is -20.35%, Quarterly performance is -18.45%, 6 Months performance is -2.58% and yearly performance percentage is -7.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.84%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EYES to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40%. For the next 5 years, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 52.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -132.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -206.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.95%, where Monthly Performance is -17.89%, Quarterly performance is -41.01%, 6 Months performance is -38.13% and yearly performance percentage is -36.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.35% and Monthly Volatility of 9.44%.