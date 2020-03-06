What are analysts Suggestions on RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation(NASDAQ:RXII): Motorola Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:MSI)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSI to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.43%. For the next 5 years, Motorola Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Motorola Solutions, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -89.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Motorola Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.9%, where Monthly Performance is 1.19%, Quarterly performance is 9.46%, 6 Months performance is 0.86% and yearly performance percentage is 28.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.56% and Monthly Volatility of 2.50%.