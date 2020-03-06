What are analysts Suggestions on Ball Corporation(NYSE:BLL): Zumiez Inc.(NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLL to be 24.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.19%. For the next 5 years, Ball Corporation is expecting Growth of 16.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ball Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ball Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.97%, where Monthly Performance is 2.69%, Quarterly performance is 15.94%, 6 Months performance is -4.64% and yearly performance percentage is 38.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.84% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZUMZ to be 15.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 166.67%. For the next 5 years, Zumiez Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zumiez Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 424.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zumiez Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.85%, where Monthly Performance is -21.23%, Quarterly performance is -16.36%, 6 Months performance is -4.63% and yearly performance percentage is 1.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.12% and Monthly Volatility of 4.34%.