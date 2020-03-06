what are Analysts report about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings(NYSE:LH): Comstock Resources, Inc.(NYSE:CRK)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LH to be 5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.14%. For the next 5 years, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expecting Growth of 7.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 707.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.43%, where Monthly Performance is 2.48%, Quarterly performance is 9.83%, 6 Months performance is 11.2% and yearly performance percentage is 28.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.19% and Monthly Volatility of 2.84%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRK to be -45.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.33%. For the next 5 years, Comstock Resources, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Comstock Resources, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 441.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Comstock Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.53%, where Monthly Performance is -8.93%, Quarterly performance is -20.25%, 6 Months performance is -23.98% and yearly performance percentage is -26.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.63% and Monthly Volatility of 7.42%.