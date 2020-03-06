what are Analysts report about Boeing Company (The)(NYSE:BA): Kornit Digital Ltd.(NASDAQ:KRNT)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BA to be -131.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -112.67%. For the next 5 years, Boeing Company (The) is expecting Growth of 249.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 217.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boeing Company (The), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boeing Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.52%, where Monthly Performance is -18.11%, Quarterly performance is -26.05%, 6 Months performance is -26.97% and yearly performance percentage is -38.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.57% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRNT to be 133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 75%. For the next 5 years, Kornit Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 38.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kornit Digital Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 257.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 163.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kornit Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.66%, where Monthly Performance is -9.08%, Quarterly performance is 14.94%, 6 Months performance is 40.29% and yearly performance percentage is 86.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.32% and Monthly Volatility of 4.06%.