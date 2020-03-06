Revenue Estimates Analysis of PTC Inc.(NASDAQ:PTC): Vera Bradley, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRA)

PTC Inc. (PTC) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PTC Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PTC to be 31.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 44.44%. For the next 5 years, PTC Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PTC Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 738.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PTC Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.68%, where Monthly Performance is -20.3%, Quarterly performance is -8.36%, 6 Months performance is 8.11% and yearly performance percentage is -22.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.24%.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) will report its next earnings on Mar 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vera Bradley, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. as 160.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vera Bradley, Inc. is 159 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 161.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 118.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VRA to be 108%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.86%. For the next 5 years, Vera Bradley, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 55.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vera Bradley, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 284.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vera Bradley, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.68%, where Monthly Performance is -18.93%, Quarterly performance is -26.21%, 6 Months performance is -6.43% and yearly performance percentage is -21.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.11% and Monthly Volatility of 4.26%.