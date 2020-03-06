Revenue Estimates Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation(NYSE:LMT): Seattle Genetics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SGEN)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LMT to be -4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.4%. For the next 5 years, Lockheed Martin Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lockheed Martin Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 202%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 47.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lockheed Martin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.03%, where Monthly Performance is -10.7%, Quarterly performance is 0.81%, 6 Months performance is -1.13% and yearly performance percentage is 26.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.93% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SGEN to be -140.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -237.5%. For the next 5 years, Seattle Genetics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -124.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seattle Genetics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seattle Genetics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.69%, where Monthly Performance is 6.55%, Quarterly performance is -0.1%, 6 Months performance is 66.4% and yearly performance percentage is 71.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.57% and Monthly Volatility of 4.89%.