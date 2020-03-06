Revenue Estimates Analysis of Infosys Limited(NYSE:INFY): Cedar Fair, L.P.(NYSE:FUN)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INFY to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, Infosys Limited is expecting Growth of 8.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Infosys Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 12.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Infosys Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.61%, where Monthly Performance is -8.74%, Quarterly performance is 4.76%, 6 Months performance is -13.27% and yearly performance percentage is -5.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 1.93%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FUN to be -14.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.41%. For the next 5 years, Cedar Fair, L.P. is expecting Growth of 9.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cedar Fair, L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 367.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -389.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cedar Fair, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.95%, where Monthly Performance is -29.04%, Quarterly performance is -30.02%, 6 Months performance is -32.09% and yearly performance percentage is -26.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.75% and Monthly Volatility of 4.99%.